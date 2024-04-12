Xcel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.70.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $81.90. 1,323,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

