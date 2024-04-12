Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,179 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for 1.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE PRU traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $109.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.22 and a 1-year high of $118.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.91 and its 200-day moving average is $102.48.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

