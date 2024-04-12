Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 635 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

HON stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.16. 3,497,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,825. The company has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

