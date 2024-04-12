Xcel Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,950 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 25,515 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,105,335 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $56,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,220 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 249,017 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.87. 49,907,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,183,289. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.