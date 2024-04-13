26,357 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW) Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEPW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,433,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at $878,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at $377,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SEPW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. 4,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,346. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89.

