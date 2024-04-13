35,949 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Bought by Crown Oak Advisors LLC

Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,000. Nordson comprises 5.6% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Nordson Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.65. 218,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,356. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.90 and a 1 year high of $278.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.47.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

