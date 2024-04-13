5,219 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Acquired by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 30.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 82,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,777. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

