600 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Acquired by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,770 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after buying an additional 5,236,618 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,626,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,102,000 after buying an additional 108,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,015,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,929,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,378,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 723,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,091. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.31.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2812 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.