ABCMETA Price Down 2.5% This Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $449,934.61 and $35.55 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010806 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00016611 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,161.42 or 1.00279868 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001202 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000462 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $15.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

