abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a growth of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 235,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,366. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWP. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

