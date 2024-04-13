Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 221.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,519,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,961,484. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.15 and a 200-day moving average of $146.66. The stock has a market cap of $263.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.