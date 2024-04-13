Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW) Short Interest Down 63.8% in March

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aetherium Acquisition stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Aetherium Acquisition Trading Down 16.8 %

Shares of Aetherium Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,938. Aetherium Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About Aetherium Acquisition

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

