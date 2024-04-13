Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.55. 1,151,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,904. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Lease will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

In other news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $768,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,598,091.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,646 shares of company stock worth $3,705,152. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 186,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,402,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 47.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 302,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

