Aire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2024

Aire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.6% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,256. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.