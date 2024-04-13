Aire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Aire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.6% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,256. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.