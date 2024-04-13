Aire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.7% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.28. 2,140,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,482. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

