Aire Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aire Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,898,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

