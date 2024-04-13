Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) versus Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) and Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Align Technology has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Align Technology and Bone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 1 3 5 0 2.44 Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Align Technology presently has a consensus target price of $334.45, suggesting a potential upside of 6.19%. Given Align Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

This table compares Align Technology and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 11.52% 13.88% 8.26% Bone Biologics N/A -236.06% -154.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Align Technology and Bone Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $3.86 billion 6.14 $445.05 million $5.82 54.12 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million ($49.68) -0.03

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics. Bone Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Align Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Align Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Align Technology beats Bone Biologics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. The segment also provides Invisalign moderate, lite and express packages, and Invisalign go and Invisalign Go Plus; retention products, Invisalign training, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment; and Invisalign Palatal Expander, a 3D printed orthodontic device; and 3D printing solutions. Its Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services segment offers iTero intraoral scanning system, a single hardware platform for restorative or orthodontic procedures; restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; and orthodontists software for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and fabrication of printed models and retainers. This segment also provides Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner; Invisalign progress assessment tool; Align Oral Health Suite, a digital interface designed to enhance dental consultations; and TimeLapse technology, which allows doctors or practitioners to compare a patient's historic 3D scans to the present-day scan, as well as subscription software, disposables, rentals, leases, pay per scan, and CAD/CAM software solutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.