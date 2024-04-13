AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2024

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULWFree Report) by 120.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JULW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 229,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the third quarter valued at $227,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 186.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Price Performance

Shares of JULW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,140. The stock has a market cap of $151.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.46. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $32.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF

(Free Report)

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.