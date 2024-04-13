AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 120.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JULW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 229,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the third quarter valued at $227,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 186.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of JULW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,140. The stock has a market cap of $151.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.46. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $32.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

