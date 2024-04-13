AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 119.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares during the period. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.18% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after acquiring an additional 122,634 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 42,772 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 60,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the second quarter worth $1,338,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the second quarter worth $1,315,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JUNW traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $27.83. 526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,014. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

