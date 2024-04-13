American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Purchased by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the period. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moneywise Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

QGRO stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,630. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $885.68 million, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.10.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.