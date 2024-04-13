American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

