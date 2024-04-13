Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 79,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,563. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
