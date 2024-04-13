Argan (NYSE:AGX) Issues Earnings Results

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Argan had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Stock Up 21.4 %

AGX stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. Argan has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 50.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Argan from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the second quarter valued at $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Argan by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

