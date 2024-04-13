Ark Price Tops $0.70 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $125.91 million and approximately $15.15 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001537 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000910 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002115 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001349 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,150,954 coins and its circulating supply is 180,151,738 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

