ARPA Price Down 9.6% This Week (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. ARPA has a total market cap of $101.68 million and approximately $43.53 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARPA has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ARPA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.07896117 USD and is down -20.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $45,824,655.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

