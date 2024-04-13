Avalanche Reaches Market Cap of $11.78 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion and approximately $165.45 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $31.18 or 0.00049968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00018645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,605,287 coins and its circulating supply is 377,915,647 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.