Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,046,000 after acquiring an additional 688,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after acquiring an additional 179,178 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,708,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,955. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

