Beldex (BDX) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.84 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $241.87 million and $1.84 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.14 or 0.04678985 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00052852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00018822 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003021 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,128,180 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,748,180 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.