Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,400 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the March 15th total of 205,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Biotricity Stock Performance

Shares of BTCY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,162. Biotricity has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biotricity will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

