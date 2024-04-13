Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 630,200 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 761,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,889,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,458 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Blackbaud by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 499.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 256,619 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 16.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,336,000 after purchasing an additional 70,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,014,000 after buying an additional 72,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

BLKB stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.72. 351,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,375. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,557.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLKB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

