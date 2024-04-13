BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BRTR stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $49.39 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2097 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

