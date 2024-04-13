BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Up 84.0% in March

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the March 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 82,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,327. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 975,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 734,751 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 901,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 189,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 43,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

