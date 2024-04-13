BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Up 84.0% in March

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the March 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:DSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 82,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,327. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
