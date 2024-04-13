Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Down 38.3% in March

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 117,600 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brera Stock Performance

BREA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 64,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. Brera has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

