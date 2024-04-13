Brooklyn FI LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,518 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $41.60. 12,304,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,351,080. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

