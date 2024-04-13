Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Up 59.4% in March

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $12,743,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,540,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,673,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Burtech Acquisition by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 522,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 273,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Burtech Acquisition by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 504,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. 11,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586. Burtech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

