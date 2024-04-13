Cadence Capital Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:CDM)

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 14th.
Cadence Capital Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.
Cadence Capital Company Profile
