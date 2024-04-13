Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Short Interest Update

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the March 15th total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVKD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 157,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,868. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVKD. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Cadrenal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

Further Reading

