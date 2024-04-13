Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,020,000 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the March 15th total of 15,900,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $431,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 72,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $11,328,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.03. 1,126,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,398. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.6634 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

