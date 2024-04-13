Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cansortium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CNTMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.20. 199,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. Cansortium has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.
Cansortium Company Profile
