Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $13.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1,520.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,346 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.83 on Friday, reaching $216.95. The company had a trading volume of 527,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

