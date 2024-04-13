Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,621,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 1,322,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.0 days.
Capital Power Trading Up 0.4 %
CPXWF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.82. 9,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,870. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. Capital Power has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $34.51.
Capital Power Company Profile
