Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,621,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 1,322,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.0 days.

Capital Power Trading Up 0.4 %

CPXWF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.82. 9,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,870. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. Capital Power has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $34.51.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

