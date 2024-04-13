CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. CarMax has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 31.5% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 61.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,843,000 after buying an additional 88,488 shares during the period.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

