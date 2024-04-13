Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Up 28.0% in March

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CITE. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,393,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,998,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,498,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.
Cartica Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Cartica Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. 299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,115. Cartica Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.
Cartica Acquisition Company Profile
Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cartica Acquisition
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.