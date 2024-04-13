Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Up 28.0% in March

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CITE. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,393,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,998,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,498,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cartica Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. 299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,115. Cartica Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

