CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0519 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $41.83 million and $4.87 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010592 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00016427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,361.17 or 1.00112616 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001171 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06180712 USD and is down -14.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $3,987,829.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.