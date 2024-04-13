Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Update

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the March 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on CLRB. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 307,006 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLRB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,657. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

