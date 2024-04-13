Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.87. 5,305,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,596. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.06. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

