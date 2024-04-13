Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.4% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.08. 9,039,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,494,934. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

