Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $575,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 559.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.02. The stock had a trading volume of 884,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,106. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $105.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

