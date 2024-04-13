Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $61,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 91,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IVW stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,799. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

