Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises 0.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 246,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Raymond James by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,915,000 after acquiring an additional 76,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Raymond James by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after purchasing an additional 591,327 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RJF stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $122.55. 1,381,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

